LOURDES CENTRAL SCHOOL- Reopens in a Grand Manner

Mangaluru: The students of class X and XII of the academic year 2020-21 were given a warm welcome back to school in a grand manner on the reopening day 6th January 2021, following all the Covid-19 protocol.

The Inaugural Ceremony began with a prayer service and the lighting of the lamp to symbolize moving from the fears of the past year to a brighter academic year 2021. Special intentions for the safety and good health of the students, parents and staff were placed during the prayer. The Vice Principal Ms Belita Mascarenhas motivated the students with a thought.

Principal Rev Fr Robert D Souza welcomed the gathering. Addressing the students and parents, he congratulated and appreciated them for taking this step of coming back to school. He also assured that the LCS would take utmost care of the students at school. A message of positivity from the teachers to the students was given by Ms Deepa D’Souza.

The Manager Rev Dr John Baptist Saldanha appreciated the students, parents and the entire staff of LCS for their sincere efforts, patience, resilience and the positive disposition they had throughout the past year 2020. The Manager then led the prayer for the blessing of the school, the entire school building was blessed with holy water by Rev Dr John Baptist Saldanha, Rev Fr Robert Dsouza and Rev Fr. Pramod Crasta. Parents of the students participated in the welcoming ceremony. Almost 90% of Class X and XII were present on the opening day. Ms Linet D Souza proposed the Vote of Thanks.