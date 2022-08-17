Lourdes High School under Ursuline Sisters-Bejai host ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Mangaluru: ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on 12th March 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on 15th August 2023. And locally here in Mangaluru, among the other educational institutions, the Lourdes High School, Bejai under the management of Ursuline Sisters/Angela Convent, Bejai celebrated ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ marking the 75 years of freedom from British Rule.

Prior to the formal programme of hoisting the tricolor National flag, a rally was taken out from Circuit House to Bejai church ground under the aegis of corporator Lancelot Pinto, who has been elected by the locals for many years. The rally included the students of the school, Bejai area residents, Bejai Mescom staff , among others.

Following the hoisting of the flag by Chief guest advocate PS Ravindranath and Assistant parish priest of Bejai church Fr Vincent Sequeira releasing a white dove, other swho joined were superior of Angelore convent Sr Sevrine Crasta; Headmistress of St Xavier (Govt) Higher Primary School Ms Jacintha Vaz; headmistress of Lourdes High School Sr Leena Sequeira, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Advocate P S Ravindranath said, “We celebrate Independence Day as the national festival of India. The Day marks the anniversary of national independence from the British Empire on 15th august 1947. Furthermore, it is the most auspicious day for the people of India because India becomes independent after lots of hardships and sacrifices of the brave Indian freedom fighters. The entire nation celebrates this day with the full spirit of patriotism. And it is nice to note that a couple of schools in Bejai run by the Ursuline Sisters ventured into the education mission at Bejai in 1931, have shown great respect to this I-Day through their students, which needs to be appreciated”.

On the occasion, student achievers in academics as well as competitions were honoured. Meanwhile, corporator Lancelot Pinto, who is also the managing trustee of Youth Social Service Trust, was felicitated. Following the programme, sweets, ice cream, puffs etc were distributed to the gathering sponsored by well-wishers.

