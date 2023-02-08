Lourdes ICSE School to Hold Affiliation Ceremony on Feb 9

Karkala: The inauguration ceremony of ICSE Affiliation of Lourdes ICSE School under Udupi Diocese will be held at the Lourdes Souharda Bhavan on 9 February at 4:30 pm. Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese will preside over the programme.

Prof Mathew C Ninan, Director, Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavar, will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural function.

Fr Vishal Lobo- Correspondent

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha Constituency MP and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Famer Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, MLA from Karkala Vidhan Sabha Constituency, Sunil V Kumar, Minister of Energy, Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka and Fr Vincent Crasta, Secretary of Catholic Education Board of Udupi Diocese will be the chief guests.

Lourdes School holds the distinction of being the only ICSE-accredited school in the Udupi Diocese. This school has the distinction of being the only school in Karkala taluk which is accredited with the ICSE central syllabus.

Jasmine Pinto – Principal

A total of 372 students are studying in the Pre-Primary, Primary and High School sections. Starting in 2016, this school is all set to start the new education policy. In the next academic year, the plan will be ready to conduct coaching classes for NEET, JEE, and UPSC competitive examinations from class VI onwards. Established in a rural area, this school strives to provide quality, value-based education to rural children. Fr Vishal Lobo is the Correspondent and Jasmine Pinto is the Principal of Lourdes ICSE School.

