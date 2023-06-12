Love is Made Fruitful in Service! School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya 1st PG Centre for SWE in State

Love is Made Fruitful in Service! School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya, Valencia, Mangaluru the FIRST and a PIONEER Post Graduate Centre for Social Work Education in Karnataka, established in 1960.

Mangaluru: The School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya, managed by the Institute of Social Service Mangalore of Karnataka State. It believes in the dictum – “SMALL IS BEAUTIFUL”. It is situated on a six-acre campus, wherein besides the college of social work, there are service centres such as a Kindergarten, Family Service Agency, Family Counselling Centre and CHILDLINE. The Institute has adopted as its motto, the words of Tagore – “LOVE IS MADE FRUITFUL IN SERVICE”- Serving God by serving human persons is the principle that guides its action and striving to contribute to the development of a just, social and economic order. Education in this College is inspired by the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. From the gospel it draws high ideals of life and service based on the values of respect, freedom and equality. It seeks to contribute to the vision of a humane, just and harmonious society.

The Institution was established in 1960 in Mangaluru by the Society of Daughters of the Heart of Mary, an International Catholic Religious Society, founded in France in 1790 during the French Revolution, it happens to be the FIRST and a PIONEER Post Graduate Centre for Social Work Education in Karnataka. The College is affiliated to Mangalore University, becoming Autonomous in 2007. The NATIONAL ASSESSMENT AND ACCREDITATION COUNCIL (NAAC) established by the University Grants Commission (UGC) of India, to assess and accredit institutions of higher education in the country, has Re-Accredited the college at the ‘A’ level. and the institution celebrated 63 years of Social Work Education in India

The School of Social Work, situated on a sprawling six-acre campus at Kankanady/Valencia, Mangaluru, is a pioneer institute of social work education in South India, provides a perfect ambience for students to develop socio-cultural awareness and inculcates the essence of community development in them. The institution has built up a tradition of a homely, informal atmosphere of freedom with responsibility, close teacher-pupil relationships, love and respect for each other. All the students are encouraged to participate in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, along with academic commitment.

The School of Social Work, managed by the Institute of Social Service, began offering a three-year BA Degree Course in 1970.

Eligibility for Admission:

A candidate who has passed the two-year Pre-University examination conducted by the Pre-University Education Board in the State of Karnataka or any other examination considered equivalent thereto by Mangalore University is eligible for admission to the BA Degree programme.

Subjects of Study:

a) Languages:

General Proficiency & Communicative English Kannada. Hind Additional English, French (conditions apply)

b) Foundation Course:

Constitution of India (I Semester)

Gender Equity, Human Rights and Environmental Studies (II Semester)

c) General Studies: Legal Literacy (Ill Semester) :

d) Interdisciplinary Subject Life Skills and General Health Sciences (IV Semester)

e) Core Subjects: A candidate may select any one of the following combinations:

1. Economics Sociology Secretarial Practice

2. Psychology”. Computer Application English (Opt)

3. Psychology Criminology English (Opt)

4. Psychology. Criminology Rural Development

5. Kannada (Opt.) Sociology Rural Development

“Subjects with Practicals

Subject Highlights:

Economics:

An interesting Science that considers the actions of persons in relation to wealth Banking, Finance, Teaching and Research are some of the areas where the students of Economics may be gainfully employed

Sociology:

This is the study of human society Social relationships, behaviour and problems, constitute the areas of study. Teaching, Research, Social Work are some of the areas open for students of Sociology.

Kannada (Optional):

Focuses on the study of Kannada language and literature. Students have ample job opportunities to work as Journalists. TV/AIR Programme Executives/Anchors and Teachers.

Secretarial Practice: This is a highly job-oriented subject and prepares the students to take up employment as Secretaries, Office Executives, Middle-level Supervisors and Front Office Staff Training in Personality Development Professional and Communication Skills enhance students’ employability.

Computer Applications:

Offers a wide range computer oriented technical aspects to the student along with efficient training in programming. The students of Computer Application have better job opportunities in the IT field.

English (Optional):

Provides an opportunity to develop a literary sensibility, an aesthetic sense, creative and critical faculties, of the students. The subject has a vast scope in the fields of Teaching Research Mass Media, Marketing and HRD.

Psychology:

“The Science of Human Behaviour” Psychology studies human problems in relation to the human psyche. Counselling Social Work, and Research are some of the areas open for students of Psychology

Criminology:

Acquaints the students with knowledge of Crime, Criminal behaviour and punishments It also focuses on the importance of the correctional system in today’s world Employment avenues include Police Department, Correctional Institutions, Social Work and Research.

Rural Development:

Deals with rural society in India. its problems and the developmental measures adopted The scope of the subject extends to the fields of Community Service, Rural Reconstruction Services Social Work and Research.

Facilities on the Campus:

a) Library: A good Library with a reference section.

b) Sports and Multi Gym: Indoor and outdoor sports activities and also a Multi Gym equipped with modern gadgets to take care of physical fitness.

c) NSS/NCC: Very active units of NSS/NCC. d) Literary Association, Youth Associations, Debating, Wall Magazine and Co- curricular activities help the students to develop public speaking and communication skills.

Fees:

Deserving students are offered fee concessions and scholarships. The fee structure is as approved by the Government and Mangalore University.

Hostel Facility:

On the College premises, there is a hostel for female students only. Besides this regular hostel, there is a special self-service cottage. Here the students cook their own meals collectively and share the expenses.

