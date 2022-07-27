LOVE was in the HAIR! Mom & Son the First to Donate Hair to Global Cut-A-Thon!

LOVE was in the HAIR! Mom Ms VIOLET PEREIRA & her Son RONAK were the First Duo to Donate Hair to Global Cut-A-Thon, a Hair Donation Program for Cancer Patients that happened worldwide on 24th of July, organized by Mangalore Ladies Circle – 82, Area 13 under Ladies Circle India, in association with Mercy Beauty Academy & Ladies Salon Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Love was In the Hair, at the Global Cut-A-Thon, a Hair Donation Program for Cancer Patients that happened worldwide on the 24th of July, organized by Mangalore Ladies Circle – 82, Area 13 under Ladies Circle India, in association with Mercy Beauty Academy & Ladies Salon, near CV Nayak Hall, Mangaluru. The hair donation programme was held with an aim to create awareness and inspire people to donate their healthy hair for a noble cause to someone who needs it and make them feel complete from within. It is a kind, generous and satisfying way for those who want to give something back to society to show that they care.

The minimum length of hair required for the donation was 12 inches. Ladies Circle India is a non-political, non-sectarian organisation made up of like-minded young women that bond together to serve the community. Friendship and Service is their motto. They have a number of education, school infrastructure, women empowerment and community service projects executed over the past years.

Ms VIOLET PEREIRA

RONAK PEREIRA

The local chapter of Ladies Circle India had publicized, even on Mangalorean.com requesting people to come forward and donate 12 inches length of their Hair, from which a wig will be made and donated to the Cancer patients. Though hair loss is painless, it is one of the most distressing side effects of chemotherapy and lowers self-esteem. Quite a few came forward to donate their hair, thereby bringing some hope and smiles to these people’s faces. Hair loss during chemotherapy or radiation is the most physical apparent sign of cancer disease.

Owner and Staff of HAIR GARAGE

Mercy D’Souza of Mercy Salon Cutting the hair of a Donor

The hair donation programme started on 19 July to 23 July, and the FIRST duo to come forward to donate their hair was Ms Violet Pereira-who heads Mangalorean.com and her son, Ronak, pursuing his PhD in Rocket Propulsion in the USA, and had come down to Mangaluru. After reading the article published on Mangalorean.com, they decided to donate part of their long hair for a good cause. Ronak, who had short hair before immigrating to the US for studies, had grown long hair, which his parents were not aware of, until they saw him here- however, letting his hair grow long did serve the purpose. They both had their hair cut at HAIR GARAGE, Bejai, Mangaluru, courtesy of Yeshawanth, the owner.

When asked what made her donate her hair, Ms Violet Pereira said, “I was very much convinced after reading the article on our web, and therefore I readily agreed to donate my hair, and also convinced my son, who also readily agreed. I thought it is the best I could do to help the ones who need it more than I do since I am always motivated and keen to serve society. So when I came to know about this hair donation campaign, I decided it was the right opportunity for me to do my part and donate my hair. I am indeed happy to participate in such a great cause and would like to thank the organizers of the campaign for enabling me and my son to help the cancer patients in need of hair”.

“Donating hair is one of the ways by which we can support those living with cancer. Having my hair as long as 19 inches, I proudly donated 12 inches of it. I feel so blessed that I could participate in such a great cause. This has been a very touching experience for me since I am going to put smiles on the faces of innocent children and adults. Can’t wait for my tresses to grow so I can do this all over again!” added Ms Violet.

Donating hair to cancer patients is both easy and rewarding and anyone can do so. Your hair that takes so long to grow can be made into a beautiful wig for someone who really needs it to maintain a positive body image after her/his hair is shed due to chemotherapy. Yes, the need is great – Hair is an important part of our looks and the way we project ourselves to the world. Hair is precious and even more so to someone who loses it suddenly due to medical reasons.

For cancer patients, hair loss is the most stressful and traumatic side effect of chemotherapy and radiation treatment. This effect on their appearance can be a further setback to patients who are already enduring physical and emotional hardship. The patients lose their identity, lack self-esteem and have lowered morale. Having cancer is bad enough, but being robbed of dignity and self-esteem is even worse. Donating hair and bringing a smile back to the face of cancer patients will be a great gesture, thereby making a difference in these people’s lives.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Dr Shetty of a private hospital said, ”Presently due to lack of awareness about hair donation, there are very few hair donors in India. We need to create more awareness and host hair donation events. Regardless of whether individuals donate hair privately at home or at their local salon, or join others in a community hair donating event, hair donations are essential to make the project successful. People donate their hair, knowing that it will be used for someone who needs it – someone who deserves it. It is a good way for those who could give something back without having to give money to make charitable donations. If you want to do a good deed but don’t have the time to spare to commit to volunteer work, donate hair to cancer patients. It won’t take up your free time, but it’s still a way to show that you care.”

Dheeraj of Fly High Charitable Trust said, “The aim in starting Fly high Charitable Trust was to contribute to the society in whatever small way we could, out of what we earned. We wanted to contribute to society as part of our wealth. Be willing to share your blessings. The only riches that last are the ones that are given away. We also want to make a difference in someone’s life, and that’s our motto. Hope we will be able to put miles of smiles on the faces of cancer patients, who are desperately needing hair. Let us get together in the fight against cancer by ‘Donating Our Hair ‘to the needy ones”.

So, if you’re in the mood for a new hairstyle and a fabulous short do is on your mind, don’t just sweep it away into the trash. Instead, consider donating your hair to a worthy charitable cause. Many patients lose their hair due to cancer treatments. When a person loses their hair, they often lose some self-esteem too. That’s why donating your hair to create a natural-looking wig for a person in need is such a great idea.

In conclusion, in my perspective, Hair donations are just one method by which people can support those living with cancer. Donating hair to help women and children with medically-induced hair loss is a wonderful way to help those who are coping with unfair diseases such as cancer, or accidents such as burns. Through hair donation, you not only give a part of yourself (literally) but do something that can help someone living with cancer today. That’s why donating hair to hair loss victims is so noble. It doesn’t just give them hair – it gives them confidence. Donating hair to create a natural-looking wig will also allow patients to go on with their lives without announcing “I’m a patient” to the rest of the world.

It isn’t just about hair, it’s a sort of psychological treatment for all who are suffering hair loss through illness. My appeal to people with healthy hair is to consider hair donation as a unique way to help those who are ill. Hair donation can be thought of as an act of sacrifice similar to organ donation which can be repeated over and over again unlike organ donation which usually only happens once. If you have heard that you can donate your hair to benefit women and children with cancer, you’re correct. Look for organizations that organize Hair Donation Drives, where you can put your hair for good.

Donating your hair is a non-monetary way that you can benefit people living with cancer directly. One of the most dreaded side effects of cancer treatment is hair loss, whether due to chemotherapy-induced hair loss or as a side effect of radiation therapy to the brain. For both men and women, hair can play a role in your self-image.

Hair for Hope will be a year-long initiative which will continue, so at any time you wish to donate your hair or for any further details please contact Ms Monisha D’Souza- the Chairperson MLC-82, 2022-23 (9008819391) or Ms Nandita (8971377025) of Ladies Circle India, Mangaluru or Ms Mercy D’Souza of Mercy Beauty Academy & Ladies Salon, Mangaluru at 8277049932, 6363983167, 08242495902 (for Free Hair Cut)