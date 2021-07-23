Spread the love



















LOVING 10th MEMORIAL Late JOHN PERIS

12 June 1924- 23 July 2011

Ten long years have passed quickly from July 23, 2011, to July 23, 2021, since you said bye to me, Dearest John. Yet, it is like ten long days and I am still close to you and you are close to me in spirit.

You are the ONLY SPECIAL PERSON in my life. Most Loving Husband, taking for me the place of Mother, Father, Brother, Child, and Friend. Dearest John, I Miss You! I love you and I know that there was only ONE like you. I have tears of joy not with pain, Jesus has given me the strength to bear separation for now and make it a stairway.

We were together for FIFTY YEARS and celebrated our ‘Silver’ and ‘Golden’ Wedding. Your deep love for Jesus and every one of us is treasured. You were a diabetic for more than fifty years and not one day did I hear you complain. Your true LOVE, PATIENCE, and GOODNESS helped me immensely in my life, even now, it will always be till we meet…

Late John Peris and Tilly Peris

BYE JOHN MY “DAL”….YOUR BELOVED and LOVING—-TILLY

Like this: Like Loading...