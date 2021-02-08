Spread the love



















Low intensity quake felt in J&K



Srinagar: A low intensity earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir on Monday and no report of any casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far.

An official of the disaster management authority said, “An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in J&K on Monday at 4.56 a.m. today.

“The coordinates of the earthquake are latitude 34.22 degrees north and longitude 73.61 degrees east. The epicentre was in J&K region and it occurred 30 Km inside the earth’s crust.”

Temblors have wrought havoc in Kashmir in the past as seismologically the valley is situated in an earthquake prone region.

An earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale occurred in Kashmir on October 8, 2005. Over 80,000 people were killed by that earthquake on the two sides of the Line of Control (LoC)