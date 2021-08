Spread the love



















Low intensity tremors felt across Chennai



Chennai: Slight tremors were felt by people in some parts of the city on Tuesday afternoon due to a quake in the sea.

“The quake happened in the sea at about 200 km from Chennai coast. The depth was 10 km. The quake measured 5.1 on the Ritcher scale,” an official of Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) told IANS here on Tuesday.

The official said the quake happened about 12.55 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

He also added the quake happened 190 km from Nellore coast in Andhra Pradesh.

