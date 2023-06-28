Lower Airline Prices, Remediate Guest Services, Make MIA as Haj Embarkation Point

Lower Airline Prices, Remediate Guest Services, Make MIA one of the Haj Embarkation Points, Connecting flights to Europe and USA, among other requests were put forth to Vikram Falodiya, the Chief Hospitality Officer, of MIA, during an interaction held at Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry Hall, on Tuesday, 27 June



Mangaluru: Breaking the monopoly of airlines to level prices, remediating guest services, connections to Europe and the USA, making Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) one of the haj embarkation points, and allowing fish export cargo on domestic and international flights were high on the wish list of stakeholders during the interactive session organised by the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the officials of the MIA, held at the chamber on Tuesday,27 June 2023.

William D’Souza, Managing Director, Globe Travels, said the Pranaam guest services offered at MIA were not satisfactory and needed improvement. Secondly, MIA has to work towards making the airport one of the haj embarkation points, he said, adding that Mangaluru has to be projected as one of the destinations for medical tourism. “A lot of foreigners, especially Canadians, travel to other south Indian states for dental services. With Mangaluru having the best dental colleges, this opportunity can be tapped,” he said. Cargo operators requested that the export of chilled fish items, both in domestic and international carriers, be facilitated.

“Currently, there is no scope for exporting seafood items, even though we have a lot of players in the market interested in it,” said an exporter. Another stakeholder in the travel industry, Eualia D’Souza of Lia Travels, asked the MIA officials to explore connecting international flights from Mangaluru to European countries and the USA. “There are a lot of queries from passengers travelling in and out of Managaluru, whether a connecting flight can be arranged from Dubai to Europe and the USA. Also, there is currently an airline monopoly at MIA, which is killing the aviation market due to sky-high fares. MIA also needs to think of adding foreign flight operators,” she suggested.

Vikram Falodiya, chief hospitality officer, MIA, said that they were working on reducing aviation turbine fuel (ATF) tax, which is around 18% in Karnataka, whereas it is just 1% in neighbouring states such as Kerala. “This will help in the reduction of airfare. On having more airlines, MIA always welcomes any airline operator. SpiceJet, which stopped operations from MIA, is keen to resume services to Dubai. When it comes to introducing foreign flights such as Air Arabia, FlyDubai or others, there are certain rules to follow, like bilateral agreements and seat sharing,’’ added Vikram.

Earlier, during a presentation, Falodiya shared that the International Cargo terminal will be open for services soon. There is also a plan to have a village concept outside the terminal, resto-bar and other eateries, which will be not only open to air passengers but also to the public. There is also a plan for a lounge and a new duty-free outlet, which are in progress, and likely to open soon. Terminal modification is also proposed. J Naik, lead cargo, Henry Fernandes, head (commercial), MIA, and members of KCCI were present.

