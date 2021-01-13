Spread the love



















Loyalty to Party, Development and Hindutva is my Agenda – Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar

Udupi: “I am loyal to my party, giving ministership or not is left to the CM. If I am not made a minister, I will not involve myself in any anti-party activities”, said the Karkala MLA and Chief Whip of the Ruling party Sunil Kumar.

After the Chief Minister announced the list for Cabinet expansion Sunil Kumar Tweeted and said, “Loyalty to the party, development of the constituency and Hindutva is my agenda. I don’t know any other path. I don’t understand glorifying caste politics nor have I blackmailed for any post, nor will I do so in future,” he said.

There were rumours that the three-time Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar will get a ministerial berth in today’s cabinet expansion. On Wednesday morning Yediyurappa had sent seven names – Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali, M T B Nagaraj, R Shankar, C P Yogeshwara, Murugesh Nirani and S Angara.