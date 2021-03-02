Spread the love



















LPAI expected to complete all Centre’s projects on time



New Delhi: Sanjeeva Kumar, Secretary, Border Management in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) while addressing an event organised to celebrate the 9th Foundation Day of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) on Monday said that it is expected from the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) to successfully complete all new projects approved by the Central government within the given timelines.

He also complimented the statutory body for the excellent work done in building infrastructure for facilitation of India’s land borders.

He also praised the LPAI for the crucial role taken in facilitating safe and seamless cross-border movement of trade and passengers through land ports during the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

In his welcome address, LPAI Chairman Aditya Mishra narrated the journey of the organisation since its formation in 2012. He also highlighted the various new initiatives and projects being undertaken by LPAI currently.

The event also included special addresses through virtual conference by the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami and other senior officers from the Government of India and the Asian Development Bank.

The LPAI website, Newsletter and News Journal were also launched during the event.

The event concluded with a virtual panel discussion on the subject “Facilitating Regional Trade and Connectivity through Land Route”, which was attended by various eminent scholars and persons from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.