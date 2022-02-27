LPG cylinder blast brings down a house in Chikkaballapur

Chikkaballapur: A house collapsed in the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka on Sunday morning following the explosion in an LPG cylinder.

The couple residing in the house suffered serious injuries and they have been moved to the hospital. Their condition is said to be serious.

According to the police, the couple had not noticed the leakage from the cylinder and when they turned on the switch in the house, the gas cylinder exploded causing a fire that engulfed the entire house.

Vinay and Nandini, the injured couple, residing at Gauribidanur town in Chikkaballapur district, now have been shifted to the Victoria hospital for treatment.

The explosion has brought down the house and caused damages to the neighbouring houses as well. The Police said that the walls of nearby houses have developed cracks.

The police and the fire fighting team and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. Investigation is on.