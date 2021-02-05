Spread the love



















LPG Tankers Should Ply Only between 6 am to 10 am & Each Tanker Must have 2 Drivers’- DC

Mangaluru: In the wake of a couple of LPG tankers accidents recently, which put the lives of motorists and people in danger. Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has said that LPG tankers should be allowed to operate only during the permitted hours, i.e., 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. This advisory comes in the wake of repeated road accidents. The DC directed oil marketing companies concerned to ensure safe operation of heavy trucks transporting LPG (bullet tankers) in the wake of repeated road accidents involving such vehicles in the district.

Recalling the LPG tanker accident on 3 February 2021, the Traffic movement between Kalladka and Mani stretch of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway was affected for nearly 10 hours after an LPG tanker overturned near Soorikumeru at around 4 a.m. The police said that the tanker carrying Indane gas was going from Mangaluru to Bengaluru. There was no leakage of gas. Personnel from an Indane emergency response team rushed to the spot to remove the overturned tanker. To and fro traffic from Mangaluru was diverted via Kalladka-Vitla and Mani-Budoli-Kabaka routes.

Presiding over the District Disaster Management Committee meeting here, Dr Rajendra said, “The tankers should be allowed to operate only during the permitted hours, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Accidents involving bullet tankers will have serious repercussions, and vehicular movement on highways too, come to a standstill for hours together when such accidents occur. Also, there should be two drivers for each tanker”.

The Deputy Commissioner asked senior police officers to monitor the movement of bullet tankers and levy penalty if they are found operating in violation of the prescribed timing, as well as with only one driver. It is also necessary for oil companies to make alternative arrangements for supplying LPG and avoid operating bullet tankers as far as possible. Otherwise, the administration will ban the movement of bullet tankers in the district, he said.

Deputy Commissioner directed the National Highways Authority of India to ensure that road shoulders remained flat so that vehicles do not topple even when they come off the carriageway. Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and others were present.

In conclusion, it should be noted that the earlier DC’s have also issued strict orders, the same which the present DC has stated that LPG tankers should operate only between 6 am and 10 am, and also there should be two drivers in each tanker- and this comes only when there are a few LPG tankers accidents taking place. Following DC’s orders, the concerned authorities and police will act for a few days or two weeks, after which it will be the same old thing.