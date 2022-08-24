Lucknow Bishop gets death threat on WhatsApp



Lucknow: The Bishop of the Lucknow Diocese of Church of India, who had lodged an FIR against the Bishop of Church of North India (CNI) in 2019 for fraudulently selling church property worth crores in Prayagraj, is getting life threats on WhatsApp calls as well as defamatory messages from an international number.

In the FIR lodged with the Para police station, Bishop John Augustine said that the unidentified caller is threatening him with dire consequences if he does not withdraw the cases registered against Bishop Peter Baldev who was arrested on July 29 for misappropriation of funds and selling church properties in Prayagraj and Lucknow worth about Rs 1,000 crore.

Besides Bishop Augustine, several other people have also lodged FIRs against Baldev for misappropriation and forgery while serving as Bishop of CNI.

It includes an FIR lodged in 2021 by principal of the Christ Church College Rakesh Chattree.

Chattree accused Baldev of forging documents of the society to appoint himself as its head.

Following multiple FIRs, the police slapped the Gangsters’ Act on Baldev and his associates in April 2022.

Station house officer, Para police station, Dadhibal Tiwari said that based on Augustine’s complaint, an FIR under charges of defamation and the IT Act has been lodged.

“We are investigating the matter and if the life threat allegations are found to be true, relevant charges in this regard will be added in the FIR,” he added.

