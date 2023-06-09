Lucknow court shootout: Six cops suspended for laxity

Lucknow: Six police personnel deployed at the entry gates of a Lucknow court have been suspended on charges of negligence after gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was shot dead on the premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Upendra Agarwal confirmed that six constables were suspended after their “laxity” came to light in an initial probe.

“These police personnel were responsible for carrying out frisking of people entering the court campus,” Agarwal added.

Those suspended are head constables Sunil Dubey, Mohammad Khalid, Anil Singh, Sunil Srivastava and constables Dharmendra and Nidhi Devi.

The assailant Vijay Yadav had entered the court campus carrying a firearm and executed the crime in the courtroom.

“As a result of not carrying out proper checking and frisking at the entry gates for the public and advocates on the old High Court premises (now part of the Lucknow district court complex), Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was murdered and some others were injured in a firing…,” a Uttar Pradesh Police release said.

