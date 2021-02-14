Spread the love



















Lucknow University students form blood donors’ group



Lucknow: Six students of B.A. (Hons) final year in Lucknow University (LU) have launched ‘Mission Zindagi’, an online blood donor group, to extend a helping hand to people facing medical emergency.

The students are creating online database of students, teachers and staff who are regular donors or are keen to donate and coordinate to make donors available to the needy.

Group coordinator, Devansh Krishna Srivastava, said: “We have created a link, ‘Mission Zindagi’, on the website where interested people may register themselves by providing their details and suitable time for donation. A registered donor closest to the patient’s location will be alerted for help.”

“Any resident who requires blood may go to the Lucknow University website where contact numbers of ‘Mission Zindagi’ members are available. They can call our team and we will provide help at the earliest,” he added.

The biggest benefit of the initiative is that it would save time and help save lives.

“Students will receive calls and coordinate blood donation round the clock. More members from all undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be added later,” he said.

Other members of group are Mangesh Kumar Vishwakarma, Ayushi Tripathi, Shivangi Srivastava, Utkarsh Chitranshi and Sriya.

Dean, Students’ Welfare, Poonam Tandon, said,”Registration is open and the link is available on LU website. The tagline of ‘Mission Zindagi’ is “get yourself registered as blood donor and become a life saviour”. Each life saviour will get a badge and a certificate.