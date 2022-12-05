Lucky Escape for Driver after Car falls into Pond in Uppoor

Udupi: A Tourist Car driver had a lucky escape after his car fell into a pond on NH66 near Uppoor under the Brahmavar Police Station limits here, on December 5.

According to sources, the driver of a Udupi registration tourist car, while returning after dropping off passengers lost control of the vehicle and fell into the roadside pond. The driver escaped with minor injuries. It is learnt that overspeed and negligence of driver was the main cause of the incident.

The car was lifted out of the pond using a crane. Brahmavar Police visited the spot and are investigating.



