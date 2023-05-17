Lucky Escape for Driver and Two Others as Private Bus Burnt to Ashes at Kateel

Mangaluru: A private bus caught fire near Durgaparameshwari Temple, Kateel here on May 17.

It is learnt that the bus belongs to OMPL company and was plying on the Kateel route. On May 17, the incident occurred after the driver dropped off the employees and was on his way back to Kateel.

The bus has been completely burnt in the incident. The driver and two others who were on the bus during the time of the incident escaped unhurt.

