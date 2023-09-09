Lucky Escape for WagonR Driver in Serial Accident at Jappinamogaru

Ullal: Lucky escape for WagonR driver in a serial accident involving a Ciaz car, truck, Wagon R and a Bus on National Highway 66, at Jappinamogaru, Ullal here on September 9.

According to sources, the driver of a Ciaz car moving from Thokkottu towards Mangaluru applied sudden brakes in the middle of the road at Jappinamogeru. As a result, the truck moving in the same direction collided with the rear of the Car. A WagonR that was behind the truck managed to stop and avoid crashing into the truck but unfortunately, the driver of the KSRTC bus who failed to notice the situation ahead, crashed into the WagonR with full force.

In the incident, the WagonR was sandwiched between the truck and the bus. The driver of the WagonR was stuck inside the car with head injuries. The passengers and the occupants of other vehicles involved in the accident sustained minor injuries.

The Mangaluru South Traffic police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

