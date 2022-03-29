Lucky Escape for Woman after Car Catches Fire at Shakti Nagar

Mangaluru: The driver of the car had a lucky escape after her car caught fire at Shakti Nagar here on March 29.

The car, Maruti Swift, was on the move when the woman noticed the smoke coming out of the engine, she immediately stopped the car, switched off the engine, got out of the car and informed the fire service. Before the Fire tenders reached the spot, the car was completely gutted.

It is suspected that a short circuit might have led to the fire.