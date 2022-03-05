Lucky Mayor! Premanand Shetty’s Term as MCC Mayor Extended until Mayoral Elections

Mangaluru: The unexpected deferral of mayoral election has given an extended term to the 22nd Mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation, Premanand Shetty.

The election for the 23rd mayor scheduled on March 2 was postponed due to technical issues. Following this, confusion was prevailing on Shetty’s term which ended on 1 March 2022.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Mayor Shetty said that he has got a clarification from officials in the urban development department that an incumbent mayor will be in power till the election is held. “I have checked with the department and discussed with the MCC commissioner too. They have clarified that the incumbent mayor may continue in the post and may hold council meetings till the election is held. The rules do not mention any restrictions and hence I can continue as mayor with all powers,” he said, adding there is no clarity about the next date for mayor election. “The urban development department and the regional commissioner’s office has to take a decision on the next date for the mayor’s election,” he added.

The election was postponed in the wake of a Supreme Court order in a special leave petition related to the state of Maharashtra. The Karnataka government had made a notification reserving the mayor’s post in MCC for general category and deputy mayor’s position for backward classes A women (BCAW) for the 23rd term. However, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner KV Rajendra has sought clarification as to whether the Supreme Court order applies to the election in Mangaluru City Corporation too.

Meanwhile, MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar said the term of mayor and deputy mayor will be extended since the election date has been postponed. However, the term of four standing committees (town planning and reforms, public health and education, taxation, finance and appeal and accounts) has ended.