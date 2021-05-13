Spread the love



















Lucky Youth Who Got the Covid JAB are Happy & Smiling While Others have to wait until further notice since the government has suspended vaccine drive for the 18-44 age group at government facilities from 14 May following severe shortage of vaccines and supply constraints. Private hospitals, however, will continue administering vaccine doses for all age groups.

Mangaluru: From May 1 onwards, the third phase of India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive began allowing all citizens of 18 years of age and above to get vaccines. The registration for the same had started from 28 April on the government’s online Co-WIN portal and its Aarogya Setu app. Ahead of the vaccination, the Union Health Ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written a letter to the state authorities highlighting the strategy and rules for the third phase of the vaccination drive. Among several protocols, the Centre directed that the registration of citizens in the 18-44 age group will start only online registration on the CoWIN portal from April 28.

However, those aged 45 years and above can still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinated. While many youths 18 plus age had registered online to get the jab, many were disappointed since they were not allotted the slot to get the jab. Quite a few of them were happy and smiling after they got vaccinated since they had waited so long for the day to come. One of the lucky ones to get the vaccine in the 18 plus years category was 23-year-old Suhan Alva of Mangaluru at the Bantwal Health Care Centre since he didn’t get a slot at the Wenlock hospital.

23-year-old Suhan Alva getting his Covid Jab at Bantwal Health Care Centre

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Suhan said, “I took the Covid jab at the Bantwal Health Care Centre on 12 May, since I didn’t get the slot at the Wenlock Hospital. After getting vaccinated, the nurse gave me two paracetamol pills and I had to wait 30 mins in the observation room. I was all fine during that period, and the same night I took paracetamol and went to sleep. Later I woke up to shivering and fever at 6:30 am this morning. Then I had breakfast and consumed a Dolo tablet and went to sleep again. Afternoon I woke up to a bad headache and arm pain. At present, my symptoms after the jab are headache, fever, arm pain and a bit of shivering. But I feel okay and will take rest.”

Jennifer, aged 21 who had her vaccine here in Mangaluru said, “I waited so long for this day to get vaccinated, but had to wait in the queue for nearly four hours. It was hectic and chaotic at the centre, with frustrated youth raising their voices against the health care officials for the delay and unscientific way the process was handled. But I am happy that I finally got my vaccine, and had no side effects after the jab. Hoping that I will get my second dose by the desired time since every now and then they run out of vaccines. I urge youngsters to get vaccinated when the dates are open again”.

All those youngsters who got the vaccine are the lucky ones, since now following severe shortage of vaccines and supply constraints, Karnataka government on Wednesday night decided to suspend vaccination drives for the 18-44 age group at government facilities from May 14 until further notice. Private hospitals, however, will continue administering vaccine doses for all age groups. The government, in a statement, said that it decided to utilize the existing stock of vaccines for those in the 45-plus age group and due for their second dose. “There is a dearth of vaccines. Hence, we’re considering holding off the vaccination drive temporarily for the 18-44 age group,” the statement added.

Therefore, all vaccines available with the state government – supplied by the Centre and procured directly by the state – will be utilized for the vaccination of beneficiaries due for the second dose. The order will also be applicable to those who have already booked appointment slots for vaccines. “This order will be applicable for Covid vaccination at all government vaccination centres in the state,” said a statement from the department of health and family welfare services.

Hours before the order was issued, Covid task force chief and deputy chief minister CN Ashwath Narayan said there was no shortage of vaccines and they will continue with the drive for 45-plus without interruptions. CM BS Yediyurappa, after a meeting with ministers and officials earlier in the day, had asked officials to “urgently address” the issue of the shortage of vaccines in the state.

Chief secretary P Ravi Kumar indicated that the vaccination crisis is set to go on for a couple of months with the state receiving only 50% of its fortnightly quota from the Centre and the rest arriving days later, sending the inoculation programme into disarray. “The situation might ease after June,” he said.

He said the Union government had allocated 15 lakh doses to Karnataka for every fortnight, but the state was receiving only 8 lakh doses, including 90,000 of Covaxin, largely due to high demand from states and manufacturing constraints. “We are expecting the remaining (7 lakh) doses in the next 2-3 days,” he added.

Sources reveal that Karnataka has placed orders with Pune-based Serum Institute of India and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech Technology, besides floating global tenders, to augment its stock of vaccines and accelerate the campaign. Ravi Kumar said that the government cannot set a deadline to complete the vaccination drive. “It is not an easy task to inoculate 6.5 crore people in the state. The manufacturing companies are working overtime and ramping up their production capacities. Going by the pace at which Karnataka is getting its share of anti-Covid vaccines, we might need a few years to inoculate the entire population. Therefore, the state has decided to give preference to those due for their second dose,’’ he added.

So all you 18 -44 years of age keep your fingers crossed for the next vaccination date to be announced by the government, and it may not be at a sooner date?