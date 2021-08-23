Spread the love



















Luxury bungalow, cars, gold, other items seized by ED in Sukesh case

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday seized a luxurious beach front bungalow here, several cars, huge cash, gold and many other high end items.

According to ED, a luxurious beach front bungalow located in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash, two kg gold, 16 luxurious cars and other high end items were seized in the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar case.

Chandrasekhar used to con businessmen promising loans or try to settle any legal cases for a price.

Chandrasekhar was arrested in the AIADMK’s two leaves bribery symbol.

He had allegedly promised former party leader TTV Dhinakaran that he would get the AIADMK’s two leaves symbol that was then frozen, in his favour by bribing the Election Commission officials.

The conman was arrested in 2017 and is lodged in Delhi jail.

It is said he continued his operation from behind the bars with the help of his associates.

