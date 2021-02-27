Spread the love



















Luxury Car Missing Case, Two Police Officers Suspended

Mangaluru: DGP Praveen Sood has issued a letter on February 27 to suspend two police officers in connection with the missing of a luxury car worth Rs 50 lakh, which was seized by the Mangaluru city police.

The SI of Chikkamagaluru DCRB and former SI of CCB Kabbal Raj, and Inspector of Narcotic and Economic Offences police station Ramakrishna are the two police officers suspended by the DGP.

According to sources, three people from Kerala had started their business in the name of Eliya Construction and Builders Pvt Ltd, in Udane and were inviting investors to invest in their company, offering double returns. Many people invested their hard-earned money expecting high returns. Later, when the investors did not get what they were promised, they approached the police. As soon as the complaint was filed, the accused fled from Udane and opened an office in Mangaluru.

A lady from Mangaluru who was also cheated by the accused filed a complaint against them in the narcotics and economic offences police station. The police started their investigations and arrested the accused. Three luxury cars, a BMW, Porsche and a Jaguar, was seized from their possession and parked in the police station premises. Later, the Jaguar car worth Rs 50 lakh had reportedly gone missing.

When the accused came to claim their vehicles after being released from judicial custody, they found that the Jaguar car was missing. As soon as the news was highlighted in the media, ADGP Pratap Reddy asked the Police Commissioner to investigate the case. DCP Crime and traffic Vinay Goankar, the investigation officer, investigated the case and submitted the report. Later the case was handed over to the CID. Based on the CID officers’ report, SI DCRB Chikkamagaluru Kabbal Raj and Narcotic and Economic Offences, Inspector Ramakrishna were suspended.

The investigation is on.