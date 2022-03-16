Luxury on 3-Wheels! Ride Comfy in a Luxurious Auto Rickshaw at No Extra Cost in Kudla. And it’s the ONLY ONE seen in the City, and passengers have all praise for the driver for taking them around with better facilities and amenities

Mangaluru: Not just a regular Auto Rickshaw, it’s a Luxurious Auto Rickshaw, and at the moment the ONLY ONE plying on the streets of the coastal city-Mnagaluru. Did y’all know about this super cool and fancy auto-rickshaw ride that comes with a CCTV Camera, LCD Television played using pen-drive, Air Cooler, two fans, Dj compact music, Reverse Camera, Coffee stored in a flask, Magazine rack, among other goodies. Yes it’s true! Keep reading because you’re about to be mind-boggled!

If you’re walking on the streets of Mangaluru and are looking for an auto then you’re bound to come across this luxurious auto-rickshaw rolling on the City streets which is driven by RADHAKRISHNA K, aged 60, residing near Don Bosco Hall, Mangaluru. Radhakrishna who is Married, his wife is presently in Bengaluru, he has two daughters- Ms Ashwini (39) married to a NRI from US, now working for a finance company in Bengaluru, and Ms Akshatha (36) married and settled in California, USA.

Radhakrishna was employed at District Wenlock Hospital as a First Division Clerk, and retired after nearly 15 years of service, after which he started earning as an auto rickshaw driver. Prior to purchasing his present Mahindra Electric Trio eight months ago at a cost of Rs 3.20 lakhs, he owned three Bajaj auto rickshaws. The best part of buying an electric auto rickshaw, there are no registration fees (borne by Mahindra Company), No Emission Tests, and No Permit ( can travel anywhere in India). Apart from the cost of the new Mahindra Electric Trio, Radhakrishna has spent nearly Rs one lakh in extra-fittings like- CCTV Camera, DJ compact music, LED Television operated using a pen-drive, magazine rack, fresh brewed coffee stored in a flask, Air Cooler, two mini fans (one for passenger, other for driver), among other gadgets.

Radhakrishna has also installed a solar power system,(Solar system Rs 3500, Battery-Rs 3000, and fitting costs Rs 1 Thousand) to be used to charge the extra battery fitted in the auto rickshaw which provides power to all the extra gadgets/fittings. The electric battery that comes along with the vehicle needs to be charged at least for two hours, lasting for about 100 kms of travel. The electric auto bought eight months ago has covered 15294 kms till now- and the minimum charge for travel is Rs 30 based on the meter, with no extra cost for the facilities provided. All his extra fittings were done in auto workshops in Mangaluru like- Kumar Attavar Electricals; Laxman Autoworks-Hoigebazar; SRS Gate-Balmatta and Gajanana Autoworks-Bunder.

Being friendly in nature, Radhakrishna has received good compliments for his service and for the facilities in his auto. He can communicate with his clients in English, Kannada, Tulu, Malayalam (since he was originally from Udma, Kasargod)- and a little bit of broken Konkani. He hits the road by 9 am daily, returns for lunch at 1 pm ( charges the battery) and is back on the road from 3 pm till 8 pm. Even though Radhakrishna is happy with the electric auto at the moment, he is a little bit worried about the maintenance cost after the warranty expires.

Like the auto battery after 3 years of warranty will cost Rs 1 lakh to buy; charger after one year of warranty, will cost Rs 15,500; Sensor after 1 year warranty will cost Rs 21,000; and Motor after 1 year warranty will cost Rs 51,000. And also that the electric auto rickshaw is fibre based, in case of an accident the front fibre portion will cost Rs 75,000 and back portion also Rs 75000, since the Insurance company reimburses only 35% of the damages, since the vehicle is fibre made. Radhakrishna gets customers needing to go to the Airport, railway stations, beaches, and few far destinations, since people like to travel in comfort in his luxury vehicle.

His ride is quite the eye-candy on the streets here, where people set out for a spin in their posh cars. This man has become the talk of the town in no time because of his luxurious auto and people are going gaga over it! His auto has everything a traveler needs. So, wanna go for a long ride in this fancy auto-rickshaw? Look for Radhakrishna’s electric auto rickshaw, where his super cool ride does nothing but exemplify luxury on three-wheels. The daily grind and hustle-bustle of the city is what keeps Mangaluru on the go. They say if you did not experience the routine jam-packed atmosphere in City buses,that is Kudla. And if you are someone who prefers rickshaw rides over the chaotic city buses then you need to book your ride with this one. No doubt, Radhakrishna has taken comfort quite seriously and as a result, his vehicle comes equipped with all the facilities one needs.

The thing that separates Radhakrishna from the rest of the auto drivers is his super cool and fancy three-wheeler. The man came up with the quirky idea of modifying his vehicle providing facilities that are only available at home. If the concept was not interesting enough, He also has interesting one-liners written on the back of his ride. “Don’t Make Accidents to this Auto”; Fibre Body Drive Carefully”; “Master Tourism “; “Avoid Accidents and Police Case”; “Speed is Death, Slow is Live”; “No Hand Signal: etc

Although Radhakrishna has been an auto driver for decades, He is being praised now because he gives the best facilities/electronic gadgets to the passengers in his auto rickshaw. All these things can be used by the customer during the journey. His special thing is that he makes discount travel for people associated with professions like teachers, doctors, nurses and sanitization work. He says, “Annadurai says, ‘ I have full faith in my customers, so I provide luxury gadgets. For me, customer happiness is more than money. He says that initially he had to wait for the people and now the situation has become such that people wait for him.

Whether it is to keep up with our daily chores, or for work, we will have to venture into the outside world, right? Auto rickshaws have been an integral part of our daily commute and Radhakrishna has gone out of its way to make local transportation super comfy and hygienic! Heaven knows that everyone’s current priority! And here’s why I love the service of Radhakrishna’s , and I’m sure you will too! So next time, you are planning to hire an auto, make sure to watch out for Radhakrishna’s fancy but luxurious Auto for a pleasant & safe ride.