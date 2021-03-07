Spread the love



















M.C. Training Certificate Course at Kalangann

Mangaluru: “Words have the value of pearls. When an MC holds the mic, his words should be as pure as the pearls. Training like this is a must in the current days. There is no end to the learning process, as one proceeds, a different world opens for him provided he has the passion for learning. Please make the best use of this training”; said Prof. Dr Ravishankar Rao, HOD of English Department, Mangalore University in his Inaugural address.

A training program for the Master of Ceremonies (M.C) organised by Mandd Sobhann was inaugurated in a unique way by lifting up the mic from a “Gummott” during which the pearls dropped out of the Gummott symbolising the perfect and precious words coming out from an M.C.

The course was held for three days from March 5th to March 7th at Kalangann, Shaktinagar. Thereafter Mahesh Nayak and Vidya Dinkar were the resource persons for the topic of ‘Public speaking and Platform Management’. On the second day of the course Eric Ozario, Mandd Sobhann Gurkar and the program director spoke about the history of the M.C field in Mangalore and also shed light on the Konkani traditions followed in various social programs. This was followed by a session on the characteristics of a good M.C by the well known M.C in the town Lesli Rego. He also shared his experience in the field of M.C (good as well as not so good) during the session.

On the final day of the training course, the first session was conducted by Stany Alvares, a senior M.C in town, who spoke about what a good MC should and shouldn’t do. Thereafter Victor Mathias presented a PowerPoint presentation showing the photographs of olden days weddings in the Konkani community and also shared his experience in the MC field.

Alwyn Danthi, Pernal talked about a few of the nuisances happening in the current social celebrations. MC Titus Noronha, a poet and an MC, guided the participants on hosting a musical show. MC Evelyn D’Souza spoke about the various traditions followed in different social celebrations. In the afternoon, MC Arun Raj Rodrigues guided the participants on TV anchoring. The last session of the day was held by MC Hera Pinto on Event Management.

The participants were split into different groups and the practical sessions were conducted where the participants enacted and performed different roles in the various celebrations and also held discussions on the various related topics. Jasmine Lobo introduced all the resource persons of the training program. Rahul Pinto and Reinald Lobo assisted with the technical settings of the program. 94 participants from the various districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Hassan took part in the training program. Queenie D’Costa and Arun Menezes shared their training experience.

Mandd Sobhann president Louis J Pinto, Committee members Naveen Lobo, Kishore Fernandes, Bannu Fernandes, Alron Rodrigues, Rony Crasta, Sunil Monteiro, Laveena Danthy and Clara D’Cunnha were present and assisted throughout the training program.