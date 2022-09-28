M Ganesh Kamath Elected New President of KCCI for the year 2022-23

Mangaluru: The 82nd Annual General Meeting of all Members of Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry,(KCCI) Mangaluru was held at the Registered Office of the Chamber at 4.00 p. m. on Monday, the 26th of September, 2022 and elected the new President M. Ganesh Kamath, other Office-bearers and Directors of the Board for the year 2022-23.

M GANESH KAMATH- President, KCCI 2022-2023

The details of the other Office Bearers and Directors are :

CA Ananthesh V. Prabhu Vice-President

CA Abdur Rahman Musba Hon. Treasurer

B. A. Nazeer and Divakar Pai Kochikar- Hon. Secretaries

Following are the DIRECTORS :

Nissar Fakeer Mohammed

Nitte Yathiraj Shetty

Amith Ramachandra

Aditya Padmanabha Pai

P. B. Ahmed Mudassar

Ms. Athmika Amin

Anand G. Pai

Jeethan Allen Sequeira

CA Nandagopal Shenoy

Ashith B. Hegde

Vincent Cutinha

Ashwin Pai Maroor

About M. GANESH KAMATH :

M. Ganesh Kamath is the Managing Partner of M/S. G.K.Pharma, a firm engaged in the business of Pharmaceutical Distribution with a standing of over 40 years. A Commerce graduate from the prestigious St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru, he had his early education in the same institution.

Actively involved in various associations and organizations, he is the Past Secretary of The South Kanara District Chemist & Druggist Association; A member of the Rotary Club of Mangalore since 30 years has served as the Assistant Governor of Rotary International Dist. 3180; Managing committee member Karnataka Chemists & Druggists Association, Bengaluru; Past Honorary Secretary of Mangalore Club

Married to Neetha, he is blessed with a son, Aditya.

About KCCI:

Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), founded in 1940, is recognised as one of the respected Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Karnataka. We promote and protect the interests of anyone engaged in trade, commerce, manufacturing and allied activities, specifically in the region of Dakshina Kannada & India in general. We are the apex body in the region and along with our members are working towards making the region of Dakshina Kannada congenial for sustained economic activities by entrepreneurs, business houses and corporates, leading to better employment, better utilization of resources and balanced inclusive growth of this region.

In 2019, the Members of the Board identified the need for setting up an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre at KCCI. A sub-committee was formed & assigned the task of formulating the guidelines & setting up the ADR Centre. The KCCI ADR Centre (KAC) commenced its operations in March 2020. KAC has handled 18 cases under Chapter V of the MSMED Act, 2006 & has brought about settlement/awards to the tune of Rs. 6.86 crores.

We will also continue working on establishing better connectivity to Bengaluru, Bharatmala Pariyojana Projects, shifting of CRZ office to Mangaluru, establishing a Maritime Board for the state, promoting Industry Academia Interconnect, Focus on Family Business and its growth, establishing an IT Park in Mangaluru, facilitating an Ecosystem for Startups, bringing more domestic and international flights to Mangaluru and regularly representing with Southern Railways for better facilities and infrastructure.

Our commitment for establishing new industrial areas, Women Entrepreneurship and ensuring that the land available at Baikampady is dedicated to SMEs will always remain. We at KCCI, look forward to your enthusiastic support in all our endeavours and active participation and coverage of all the programs of the Chamber, throughout the coming year.

For more information, please visit: https://www.kanarachamber.com/

