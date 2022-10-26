MAAA Organises Viewing of Solar Eclipse at Ynepoya University

Mangalore Amateur Astronomers Association organises Solar Eclipse at Ynepoya University at Balmatta

Mangaluru: The Mangalore Amateur Astronomers Association in association with Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), organised the safe viewing of the partial solar eclipse which was visible in and around Mangalore on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 5:09 pm to 6:06 pm with a maximum obscuration of 10.9%.

About 150 enthusiasts gathered to view the solar eclipse. As the direct viewing of the eclipse is harmful to the eye, arrangements were made for the eclipsed sun to be viewed by projecting the telescopic view onto a screen.

The organizers provided ISO-certified Solar Eclipse goggles to the viewers for the safe viewing of the eclipse.

The viewing was held on the 6th floor of Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Commerce, Science and Management (Yenepoya Degree College) located at Balmatta. Rohit Rao and Dr Sangeethalaxmi M J of the Amateur Astronomers Association, Mangalore, coordinated the event.

