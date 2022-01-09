Madhur Bhandarkar tests positive for Covid despite double vax



Mumbai: Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar reported on Saturday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being double vaccinated.

The ‘Fashion’ director, who is experiencing mild symptoms, has urged his social media followers to not take the virus lightly. He also notified people, who have come in contact with him in the recent past, to get themselves tested.

Taking to Twitter, Bhandarkar said: “I have tested positive for Covid. Been fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe and follow Covid-19 protocols.”

As Mumbai registered 20,971 additions to its caseload on Friday, Bollywood celebrities have been coming down with Covid with alarming regularity. Those who have tested positive include the veteran Prem Chopra as well as Boney Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham, Vishal Dadlani, Swara Bhaskar, Mrunal Thakur, Arjun Kapoor, Alaya F, Ranvir Shorey, Amrita Arora, Prateik Babbar and Kubbra Sait.