Madhuri Dixit launches ‘Planet Marathi’ OTT platform



ArrayMumbai: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene launched India’s first and only Marathi OTT platform – Planet Marathi – at an event here. The actress officially became the first subscriber to the Planet Marathi app.

The Planet Marathi Original shows launched on the app include ‘Sopa Nasata Kaahi’, ‘Hing Pustak Talwar’, ‘Bap Beep Bap’, ‘Jobless’ and ‘Parees’.

Talking about the launch, Madhuri says “Launching an app exclusively for Marathi entertainment is a great step taken by Akshay (Bardapurkar) and his team. This has taken our industry ahead of the curve. There is so much potential in Marathi feature films and content that the world is yet to experience. This platform has made it easier for filmmakers to find and connect with their audience. I am amazed at the range of offerings Planet Marathi OTT has to offer the audience.”

“I am truly honoured to be the one officiating the launch. It was truly exciting to witness this historic moment!” She further added, “I am a Marathi entertainment enthusiast who binge watches Marathi films and web series even from the other side of the world. In my opinion, Planet Marathi OTT is exactly what global citizens of Maharashtrian origin were waiting for.”

Currently, Planet Marathi OTT app has a library of over 1,000-plus hours worth of bingeworthy content that will tantalise the Marathi audience. It includes films, web shows, plays, music, karaoke, among others.

Akshay Bardapurkar, founder and CMD of ‘Planet Marathi’, says, “Planet Marathi strives to bring promising content, meaningful entertainment for every segment of Marathi audience. With the launch of this app our offerings will now reach across the world to every user who loves watching Marathi content. Our Planet Marathi Original shows are specifically curated for web series binge-viewers who love fast-paced, meaningful, and thrilling content.”

The event was attended by other well known name of Marathi and Hindi film industry. These included Amruta Khanvilkar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Prasad Oak, Siddharth Jadhav, Sanjay Jadhav, Tejaswwini Pandit, and Prajakta Mali.

