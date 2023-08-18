Madrasa staff booked for insulting national flag in UP

Four named persons and some unidentified persons have been booked by the Holagarh police for insulting the Tricolour during an Independence Day event at a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

ACP Soraon, Jang Bahadur, said on Friday that an FIR had been registered against four named persons. Others involved in the insult to Tricolour were also being identified following which further action will be taken, he added.

In a video and photographs, which went viral on social media, the Tricolour was seen being spread on a table for serving snacks at Independence Day programme at a madrasa.

As per reports, photographs and videos of madrasa Gausia Islamia Zeenatul Uloom at Dahiyawa Bazar area went viral in which some persons were seen sitting on chairs with a table on which Tricolour was seen spread under snacks and food.

Residents of Dahiyawa Bazar and traders staged a protest over the incident on Thursday.

Taking prompt action, police lodged an FIR against four persons seen in the video on complaint of a trader leader Pawan Jaiswal.

Those named in the FIR were identified as madrasa manager Tawwab Ansari, staff Nanhe Qureshi and guests Kuldeep Kesarwani and Sanjay Kesarwani of Dahiyawa Bazar area.

Police investigation revealed that after the Independence Day programme, the Tricolour cloth was spread on the table to serve snacks to guests.

