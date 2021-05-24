Madurai Couple Gets Married on Plane to Avoid Covid Restrictions

Spread the love



















The couple, Rakesh-Dakshina, both residents of Madurai, decided to rent the plane for two hours to tie the knot up above the sky in a bid to avoid the ongoing COVID-19 wedding restrictions and curfew in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai: Tying the eternal knot of love — marriage, is one of the most special events in one’s life when a couple wants all their near and dear ones to be present at the ceremony. However, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, many states and cities have imposed curfews and limited wedding guest restrictions. As a result of which, hundreds of thousands of couples who were set to get married during this time of pandemic had to cut short their list of guests and even several events.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has severely affected our regular lives, and many parts of the country have imposed stringent restrictions like lockdowns in order to curb the spread of the virus. With the deteriorating situation in Tamil Nadu, a strict lockdown has also been imposed. In order to defy these COVID-19 restrictions, a couple in Madurai found an unusual way to go ahead with their wedding and celebrate it with their entire family.

But, amid all this, a couple from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai has made it into the headlines for their unique idea of getting married in presence of all their loved ones. The couple booked an entire flight from Madurai-Bangalore and tied the knot exactly when their aircraft hovered over the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple in the ‘graceful’ presence of a whopping 161 relatives in the flight, said a report. This ‘wedding flight’ took off at 7 AM from Madurai International Airport on Sunday morning. As per sources, “The flight was air-bound for two hours and the couple tied the knot when the aircraft was hovering over the Meenakshi Amman temple.”

A video of the unique wedding is also going viral on social media after a user posted it on Twitter with the caption, "Rakesh-Dakshina from Madurai, who rented a plane for two hours and got married in the wedding sky. Family members who flew from Madurai to Bangalore after getting married by SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Madurai."

As per the visuals, many were seen not wearing masks properly or even following social distancing etiquette. Sujith Kumar, who is the Superintendent of Police called it a “peculiar violation”, and mentioned that it is yet to be decided whether a case should be registered in the city or rural limits. Further, the airline service was asked to provide an explanation of this mass gathering, it is learnt

Airport Director S Senthil Valavan acknowledged that the private airline had applied for the chartered flight service which the airport authorities had approved. But he added, “The authorities from the airport were not aware of the mid-air marriage. There is a clear violation of Covid precautionary norms.” The couple claims that all the relatives had undergone the RT-PCR test and their report was negative. However, the collector said that an investigation is underway and appropriate action would be taken.

Source: Times Now

