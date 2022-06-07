‘MAGADI ACRES’- the Story of Coffee Authored by Maxwell Pereira IPS Released at St Aloysius College Sanidhya Hall on Monday 6 June. . The Book is Exclusively available at Gerosa Company, Milagres Centre, Hampankatta, Mangaluru and is sold at a discounted price of Rs 400

Mangaluru: Expeditions across flooded rivers to draw the blood of bats and tortoises to cure a disease; reptilian encounters in one’s bedroom; solo treks across dense forests; haunted coves, and quirky locals. Strict Jesuit Brothers in boarding school, dormitory antics, and a constant war with bedbugs! These were all part of Mickey’s childhood consequent to the family’s move to a flourishing coffee plantation in the verdant hills of the Western Ghats, where he learnt several life lessons.

Ex-Super Cop Maxwell Pereira pens “MAGADI ACRES based on the memories of his boyhood. As he narrates his own story, he also accurately chronicles the history of Coffee-the humble bean that shook the world, induced multiple bans, rocked kings and the clergy, and brought political upheavals across the globe. The author, an Ex-Super Cop is one of India’s best known (Retired) cops, a winner of gallantry awards, and with a reputation for honesty and courage.

The author in his declaration states- “This is a fictionalized work spun around autobiographical experiences, laced at times with figments of imagination taking permissible creative liberties-other than for those few who may draw parallels from shared childhoods in terms of time, place and experiences. One’s own experiences are unique to every individual, and yet commonalities are bound to be there-valued by some, and not by others when shared”.

He further states “Having said that, it is declared here and now that the contents in the book are not meant in any way to hurt, harm or insult any individual’s or any community’s feelings or reputation in any manner whatsoever-so my unconditional apologies in advance to any such who may imagine reasons to take umbrage”.

St Aloysius Alumni Association (SACAA) along with Christian Planters Guild (CPG) hosted the book launch ceremony of ‘Magadi Acres – A Story of Coffee’ by Maxwell Pereira IPS at Sanidhya Hall in St Aloysius College (Autonomous) on Monday 6 June 2022.

The president of St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA), Stephen Pinto welcomed the rector of St Aloysius Institutions and Patron of SACAA Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, the principal of St Aloysius College and the director of SACAA Dr Praveen Martis SJ, the author of the book ‘Magadi Acres – A Story of Coffee’, Maxwell Pereira IPS, the president of CPG Marjorie Texeira, premier epic writer and an author Giselle Mehta, a well-known genealogist Dr Michael Lobo, members of Christian Planters Guild, all SACAA members and the students.

Marjorie Texeira introduced Pereira and opined that the influence of the lush green surroundings of Sakleshpur, Coffee and Aroma stimulated Pereira to author the book. She explained that the academic story of Pereira began in St Aloysius School and continued through St Aloysius PU College. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ formally released the book. Dr Michael Lobo spoke about the literary aspects of Pereira by providing details of his multi-talented personality and how well he writes about different subjects.

Dr Michael Lobo, a genealogist said, “Maxwell, my best friend since childhood has completed a new book – a novel based on nostalgic memories of his childhood in the verdant hills and virgin forests and wilderness of the Western Ghats. Maxwell’s father Ligoury Pereira had the distinction of being the first Mangalorean Catholic to secure a Master’s degree in Kannada. He then joined the staff at St Aloysius College, Mangalore, becoming Professor and Head of the Languages Department (Kannada) and also Physical Director. During World War II, his services were borrowed by the government for the British war effort. He later worked in the fields of Insurance, Textiles, and Pharmaceuticals, and eventually made a momentous decision to invest his life savings in a new and adventurous career – that of owning and managing a coffee estate. The estate was called “Magadi Acres”. And so too is Maxwell’s book”.

“Most of you would have heard of Maxwell Pereira as a police officer of renown, but you may not be aware that he has also been a writer of note throughout his career. In the millennium year 2000, I had authored a booklet summarizing the work of Mangalorean writers past and present. I take this opportunity to reproduce Maxwell’s entry.

Maxwell Pereira, who hails from the Pereira Kamath family of Bajpe, joined the Union Territories cadre of the I.P.S. and was Superintendent of Police at Gangtok, Sikkim (1976-79). The rest of his career was spent mainly in Delhi, though he had a two-year stint in Mizoram (1987-89) and from 1997-99 was Inspector General of Police, Pondicherry”.

“During the course of his distinguished career, he attended conferences at various countries and has interacted with projects by Scotland Yard, with the Metropolitan Police forces of New York, Washington and Seattle and with the police forces of far-eastern countries such as Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. He was awarded the Indian Police Medal for Gallantry (1979), the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (1987) and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (1995). He has been a visiting faculty member of the National Police Academy, the National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences, the National Institute of Highway Safety, the School of Planning and Architecture, the Indian Institute of Public Administration and the IITs. He has also been on the executive committees of numerous bodies, many unconnected with the police”.

“Maxwell has often been interviewed by All-India Radio and various TV channels. A talented writer, his articles have appeared in several national dailies, articles on Mangalorean/Konkani heritage and culture being one of his specialities. Notable articles on this theme include: Kodiyal Cuisine; Family Chronicle; The Nickname Legacy; A Konkan Heritage; I’m a Hindoo, among others. Maxwell retired as Joint Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, on 31 October 2004. Shortly thereafter he was honoured with the Outstanding Konkani Award of the Dr T.M.A. Pai Foundation, Manipal”.

“Since his retirement, Maxwell has authored at least two full-length books: The Other Side of Policing – launched in 2007 by Sheila Dixit, Chief Minister of Delhi – and, more recently, “The Tandoor Murder – The Crime that Shook the Nation and Brought a Government to its Knees”. It was based on a real-life incident that occurred in the 1990s. Maxwell is a global traveller and spends a lot of time with his two daughters in the United States and his son in London. He continues to feature in television debates. This polymath has now authored a book on the totally different theme of childhood memories”.

“But “Magadi Acres” is not restricted to childhood memories alone. In keeping with his versatile scholarship, Maxwell also incorporates real-life history – the political history of Southern India during British times and the early years of Independence, the history of the coffee industry, etc” added Dr Lobo.

Giselle Mehta led Pereira into a conversation which helped the audience to understand the background of the Author well. She asked different types of questions that unfolded the author’s deep love for coffee, his extensive research on coffee around the world, how best was the title of the book than any other, the influence of his parents, his good old college days, his love for animals and nature, his thoughts on preserving and protecting the nature. Having read the book Mehta said that the ‘Magadi Acres’ is called the creative non-fiction which has rapid flow and strong pace.

Ms Ratna Pinto compered the entire ceremony very eloquently and professionally.