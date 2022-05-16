Magisterial probe ordered into firing incident in J&K’s Shopian



Srinagar: District Magistrate (DM) Shopian on Sunday ordered a magisterial enquiry in Sunday’s firing incident at Turkawangam in district Shopian in which one civilian was injured in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces.

As per an official handout issued, the magisterial enquiry shall be conducted by Additional District Magistrate, Shopian.

It was given out that the enquiry shall be completed in a given time frame and suitable action under law shall be taken.

Earlier police said terrorists indiscriminately fired up on patrolling party of Police and CRPF at Turkwangam-Litter area, a district border between Pulwama and Shopian.

During the crossfire, one civilian was seriously wounded. Senior police officers along with reinforcement reached at the encounter site.

“Officers learnt that terrorists had indiscriminately fired upon joint patrolling party of CRPF (182Bn) and SOG of Pulwama near the bridge connecting Litter, Pulwama with Turkwangam, Shopian. During the exchange of fire between terrorists and joint team of forces, one civilian identified as Shoib Ahmad Ganai son of Ghulam Ahmad Ganai resident of Turkwangam, Shopian received critical gunshot injuries.

“Although, the injured civilian was immediately evacuated to the hospital for the treatment of his injuries, he succumbed to his injuries. The terrorists after brief chance encounter managed to slip into nearby orchards,” a police officer said.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated investigation.

The whole area has been cordoned off with the help of reinforcement and search in the area is going on.