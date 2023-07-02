‘Magnificent Caricatures by St Aloysius HS Art Teacher John Chandran are Eye Catching’- Top Cop

‘Magnificent Caricatures by St Aloysius High School Art Teacher John Chandran are Eye Catching/Pleasing’- Top Cop aka Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain

Mangaluru: JOHN CHANDRAN, an Art Teacher at St Aloysius High School- Mangaluru, a Freelance Cartoonist and Winner of the District level Best Teacher Award, and Nation Builder Award by Rotary Club- Mangaluru, among many other Awards, is a versatile artist, and His repertoire of talent is varied. Though equally gifted as an Artist, Illustrator and Graphic Designer, it is for his Cartoons and Caricatures that John is best known. As a cartoonist, he is especially adept at drawing silent cartoons. His works have appeared in numerous newspapers and magazines and he has been selected thrice for the famous Hindustan Times Delhi cartoon exhibition. A high point in his life was when a leading newspaper chose to display his works alongside those of masters like R.K. Laxman and Ajit Ninan.

His work has adorned the pages of many Kannada dailies, various web portals, DSERT Text Book, Orthodontics Textbooks, Konkani Text Book etc. Born into a humble Mangalorean family on 24th October 1973, John Chandran became an artist by sheer grit and arduous effort. After graduating in Arts, John went on after graduating with his DMC, and AM degrees from Mahalasa School of Art and Hampi University which qualified him to be an Art Master since 1994, he has been employed as an Art Teacher at St. Aloysius High School, Mangaluru. He is also an alumnus of St Aloysius School and College, Mangaluru.

John Chandran’s Exhibitions/Credits so far include 1996: “Anaka”, a solo exhibition of cartoons at Prasad Art Gallery; 1997: Hindustan Times Cartoon Exhibition, Delhi; 1998: 7th National Cartoon Exhibition, Bangalore; 2000: Karavali Utsav Cartoon Exhibition; 2001: Kala Sangam State Art Festival 2007: State Cartoon Exhibition at COBO Hall, Mangalore; 2008: Kudla Kalavali Painting Exhibition; 2009: “E Bhoomi Nammadu” Cartoon Exhibition on Global Warming; 2010: N20-Laughing Bomb! solo exhibition of cartoons at Prasad Art Gallery & St Aloysius High School, Mangalore; 2011: “Nimmi and Friends” Cartoon exhibition at Indian Institute of Cartoon, Bangalore Books Published “Anaka”: Collection of Cartoons Nimmi: Collection of Cartoons & Caricatures Awards 1996: JCI Outstanding Young Person Award 2001: Kala Utsav Award 2011: Noopura Kasturi Award, and many more.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain

And now John Chandran to mark Press Club Day celebration held at Mangaluru Press Club Hall has exhibited nearly 40 plus of his caricature/Cartoon artwork depicting many of the popular figures in the City, including the journos. Recently during the assembly elections, John Chandran along with 18 other cartoonists from Mangaluru, Udupi, and other parts of the State displayed their cartoons on voter awareness exhibited at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru followed by Government First Grade College in Balmatta, Mangaluru, and the third one was at St Agnes College, Mangaluru.

Inaugurating the Exhibition, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said, “A caricature captures the essence of a person in an over-the-top way by calling attention to and emphasizing certain physical features. Oftentimes you’ll see caricatures of movie stars in entertainment magazines or animated shows. Caricatures of politicians are commonly used in editorial cartoons. Depending on the design and rendering, John Chandran has presented the characters in a manner that comes across as insulting or complimentary. Regardless of the intent behind a caricature’s design, usually, a humorous response has been sought here. Creating an effective caricature that captures the essence of the subject it’s been modelled after can be challenging. A job well done by John Chandran, and my Caricature is very well portrayed humorously”.

Apart from journos, school children of the Government school, in Gandhinagar enjoyed the cartoons and had lots of laughs on their faces. Chandra Mohan is a very talented and exceptional person when it comes to artwork of caricatures and cartoons, and he has received lots of applause from all over. On a final note, I would like to thank artist Chandra Mohan for the caricature art depicting me, which has been perfectly set to my nature, except that the huge belly portrayed in the art, which I had years ago- at present I am slim and fit- the results of morning walk and a bunch of exercises. Anyways, a funny caricature!

About caricature, People come in all shapes and sizes and that’s what makes every individual unique and special. If this wasn’t the case then the world would be a boring place. There’d be no variety or culture in society. Naturally, every caricature design is different and the degree to which you simplify certain features can vary depending on the level of rendering and the type of style that an artist plans to use for the caricature. Another key component of a fun caricature design is the spatial relationship between features. A caricature that has appeal will resonate in an audience’s mind. And artist John Chandran has used all these techniques and ideas in creating these cartoons/caricatures which were eye-pleasing and magnificent. Good job and kudos, John Chandran- You are a Genius!

