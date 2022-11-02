Mag+s 2022 – A Catholic Youth Integrated Formation Programme at St Aloysius PU College



Mangaluru: SAPUC gives the highest importance to spiritual formation and Character building. In this regard Mag+s 2022 – a Catholic Youth Integrated Formation Programme was held on the campus of St Aloysius Students’ Home in Mangalore for the students of SAPUC to introspect, self-examine, contemplate and reflect.

Mag+s was inaugurated by Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions in a traditional Mangalorean style with an adaptation of traditional ‘Ohjeh’and yakshagana, followed by the release of flying Hot Air Lanterns to mark the season of Diwali. During the inaugural mass, Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ emphasized the need for youth leadership in the church and especially in our society. He also pointed out the need to nurture the spiritual dimension of life to live a holistic life. The inaugural mass was followed by a brief introduction to the five pillars of MAG+S namely- the Eucharist, Ignatian Immersion, Ignatian Contemplation, Ignatian Examen and Mag+s circles. The event concluded with a festive mass by Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, the Principal of SAPUC noted the need for cultivating spiritual depth and a sense of interconnectedness. The Eucharist was followed by the electrifying Mag+s flash mob and video presentation.

The highlights of MAG+S 4 SAPUC-2022 included a Taizen prayer at the beach, a creative nature mass offered by Fr Maxim Dias and Fr Sujay Daniel, and listening to the testimonies of personal conversions to Jesus by Ms Nimmy Alex and Mr Suraj. Ignatian immersion held at Ovalvina Halli and Snehalaya, both houses for destitute and mentally challenged individuals, a candlelight walking pilgrimage to the Holy Hill, Mangalore, with the recitation of the Rosary, followed by Magis circle on the hill.

Indeed, MAG+S SAPUC, was an excellent example of what inspired and motivated youth, who are trained in leadership and collaboration can do when they are empowered and trained in Ignatian charisma and worldview. The uniqueness of MAG+S SAPUC was that the logistics of the whole programme were planned, organized and executed by a core group of AICUF youth of St Aloysius Degree College, Br Boston, Mr Callistus Monterio, Amith Pereira and AICUF members of St Aloysius Pre-University College, Mangalore, with Fr Maxim Dias SJ, Br Reuell SJ and Fr Sujay Daniel SJ acting as animators to the core group. The efforts of the Campus Ministry team of SAPUC namely Mr Joseph Prem Saldanha, Mr Dexter Saldanha, Ms Nimmy Alex, Ms Fiona Moras, Ms Oshin D’Silva and Mr Kevin Fernandes was commendable.

MAG+S 4 SAPUC was without a doubt a rich experience for all the 120 participants who attended it. It blended perfectly the energy of the youth with ingenious creativity, deep Ignatian spirituality, open and unhindered sharing of personal life along with genuine social concern and reflective self-examination. MAG+S 4 SAPUC was indeed an occasion, ‘to see all things new in Christ.