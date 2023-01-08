Maha: 3 of family killed, 4 hurt in grisly road accident

Palghar (Maharashtra): Three persons were killed and four others seriously injured — all from a single family — in a ghastly road accident while proceeding from Nala Sopara town here to Bhilad in Gujarat, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred this afternoon shortly after the van in which they were travelling crosses the Mahalaxmi Bridge on the road towards Gujarat, under the jurisdiction of the Palghar police.

The impact of the crash was quite severe, and the van in which they were travelling was badly damaged.

The victims have been identified as — Narottam C. Rathod, 65, his son Ketan R. Rathod, 32, and a one-year old grandchild, Arvi Dipesh Rathod.

The injured persons are — the other son Dipesh N. Rathod, 35, who was driving the van, his wife Tejal, their 2-year-old daughter Snehal, and his mother, Madhu N. Rathod, 58, who have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

The family hailed from Nala Sopara town and the Kasa Police is investigating the exact cause behind the road crash, said an official.