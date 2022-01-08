Maha Env Minister reviews air, water pollution around thermal plants



New Delhi/Mumbai: Taking stock of the air and water pollution caused due to two thermal plants near Nagpur, Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray has called for interventions from government agencies for pollution abatement.

Following the rising number of complaints from local residents on rampant air and water pollution in the villages surrounding the 2,400 MW Koradi and 1,340 MW Khaparkheda thermal power plants on the outskirts of Nagpur, Thackeray asked the state bodies, Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) as well as researchers from the Centre for Sustainable Development (CFSD), Nagpur and Manthan Adhyayan Kendra, Pune to deliberate on and identify measures for pollution control.

The decision was taken during a virtual meeting held on Thursday evening when both CFSD and Manthan made a presentation explaining the issue in detail. The two organisations along with Asar, an advocacy group, had brought out on November 18, 2021, a report titled ‘Polluted Power: How Koradi And Khaperkheda Thermal Power Stations Are Impacting The Environment’, a release said.

It had called for an immediate halt to the discharge of pollutants from the power plants and ash ponds and demanded a clean-up. Manthan coordinator, Shripad Dharmadhikary, who presented the study findings, thanked Thackeray for recognising the issue being faced by the local community and promising swift action. “We eagerly await the resolution of the problem and stand ready to assist the government in mitigating and alleviating the pollution burden.”

“I will be holding a detailed follow-up meeting with Energy Minister Nitin Raut, MAHAGENCO as well as MPCB to draw up a proposed plan of action,” said Thackeray.