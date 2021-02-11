Spread the love



















Maha govt received intimation on Feb 2 about Guv aircraft request



New Delhi/Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had given a written request to the state government for availing the state aircraft on February 2, well in advance before he was humiliated on Thursday by being deboarded at the airport.

The Governor’s office had sent a written request on February 2 which was duly received and acknowledged and copies sent to the Chief Minister’s Office, Department of Civil Aviation, and the Administration Department among others.

The written request mentioned the itinerary – that on February 11, the Governor would use the state government aircraft to go from Mumbai to Dehradun and then return the next day on February 12.

On Thursday, in a serious insult, the Governor was denied permission by the state government for using the government aircraft at the last moment.

Soon after he had boarded the aircraft, the pilot told the Governor that the plane had been denied permission to fly by the state government.

As per his scheduled programme, the Governor was leaving for Dehradun to go to Mussoorie on Thursday (February 11) where he was scheduled to address the valedictory function of the 122nd Induction Training Programme of IAS officers at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

Anguished by the humiliation, Koshyari went to Dehradun by a commercial aircraft.