Maha Guv down with Covid, in hospital and stable



Mumbai: At the height of a major political crisis that is unfolding in the state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tested Covid-19 positive, officials said on Wednesday.

The 80-year-old Governor has been admitted to the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai for treatment and his condition has been described as ‘stable’.

“I have been tested positive for Covid-19. There are only mild symptoms. However, I have been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure,” Koshyari said in a tweet later.

Koshyari, who celebrated his 80th birthday on June 17 — is usually seen sporting a face-mask diligently in public.

The Covid-19 affliction came a day after the Yoga Day celebrations in Raj Bhavan and a critical political situation developing within the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) during the past 36 hours.