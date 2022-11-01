Maha leaders refused entry to K’taka’s Belagavi to observe ‘black day’

The Karnataka Police on Tuesday refused to allow Maharashtra leaders into the state through the border checkposts in Belagavi district.

Leaders from Maharashtra were trying to enter Belagavi district in support of the call given by the Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES) to observe black day on Karnataka Formation Day, which is celebrated on November 1.

The MES had given special invitations to Shiv Sena leaders from the neighbouring state. Shiv Sena Kolhapur Unit President Vijaya Devane, who tried to enter Belagavi city, was prevented at Shinolli checkpost.

He waited for a long time with his supporters, but due to strict Karnataka Police arrangements they had to return to Maharashtra.

The Supreme Court is taking up the issue of the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra on November 23. MES had highlighted this development and urged all the Maratha people to take part in observing bandh and take out processions.

The MES had appealed to observe black day against the merger of Belagavi district to Karnataka state. Kannada organisations had pitched in and urged the state government not to allow the black day processions by Maratha organizations.

Taking no chances with the law and order situation, Belagavi city and district was being monitored by three DCP’s, 12 ACP’s, 52 Police Inspectors and more than 3,000 police personnel.

Nine platoons of City Armed Reserve (CAR), 10 platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), 500 Home Guards are deputed across Belagavi. Eight drone cameras, 35 video cameras and 300 CCTV cameras are installed across the city.

