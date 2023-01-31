Mahadayi row: K’taka CM says approval to Kalasa-Banduri project given as per law

Hubballi: Commenting on Goa government deciding to “wage a legal battle” over utilisation of water from Mahadayi river for Kalasa-Banduri Project, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that the approval to Detailed Project Report (DPR) was given by the Union government after all legal battles.

“… we don’t know what their (Goa government’s) plans are. Already, a legal battle has taken place and on the basis of the Supreme Court order, a tribunal was formed. The tribunal has verified every matter and dimension after functioning for 10 long years. The tribunal gave order after studying hydrology and other aspects as well,” Chief Minister Bommai asserted.

He underlined that the order of the tribunal is like a decree of the Supreme Court under Section 53.

“As per the law, the Central government has prepared a notification as per the orders of the tribunal in 2017. The DPR is cleared by the Union government now. Everything has been done systematically as per the law, and step by step. I would like to bring to notice that all this has been done after the legal battle over the project,” Bommai said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had claimed that the double engine government in the state and at the Centre will ensure implementation of the Mahadayi project to provide water for parched north Karnataka districts.

The leaders from Goa have objected to the statement and maintained that they will take up legal battle in this regard.

