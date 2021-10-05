Spread the love



















Mahant Balbir Giri to be anointed as Baghambari Math chief today



Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Baghambari Math in Prayagraj is all set to witness the ‘chadarposhi’ (anointment) ceremony of Mahant Balbir Giri as the new chief of the Baghambari Math and thereafter, the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) on Tuesday.

Balbir Giri succeeds Mahant Narendra Giri who allegedly ended his life by suicide on September 20.

The ceremony coincides with ‘shodashi’, the 16th day post-death ceremony of the late Mahant Narendra Giri.

As many as 10,000 seers from across the country, including many prominent ones are expected to grace the event.

Some of those expected to attend the ceremony include Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar (supreme head) of Niranjani Akhara, Kailashanand Giri and Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar (supreme head) of Tapo Nidhi Shri Anand Akhara, Swami Balkanand Giri.

Besides, a number of Maha Mandaleshwars (high priests) of various monastic orders, including Swami Maheshanand, Swami Umakantanand, chief patron of Juna Akhara and ABAP general secretary Swami Hari Giri, ABAP vice-president Swami Devendra Singh, secretary of Maha Nirvani Akhara Mahant Jamuna Puri and Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar of Kinner Akhara, Lakshmi Narain Tripathi.

Meanwhile, huge pandals have been set up for the ceremony.

Secretary of Niranjani Akhara, Mahant Ravindra Puri, said, “All preparations for the mega event are complete and a grand ceremony to mark anointment of Balbir Giri as the next head of Baghambari Gaddi math has been planned. During the ceremony, favourite food items of Mahant Narendra Giri would be offered as ‘daan’ and ‘bhog’ in keeping with the traditions.”

Selected seers will apply paste of sandalwood to the new mahant and offer ‘chadar’ (decorative piece of cloth)”.

The ceremony would also witness a select group of saints receiving 16 items like clothes, a cloth bag, a stick, utensils, umbrella, etc.

For the ‘bhandara’ or community meal that would follow the ceremonies, 60 cooks have been engaged and over 1,000 sevadars (disciples) have taken up their responsibilities.

The ceremony would take place at the beautifully decorated Math.

The entrance, ceremony venue and pathways have been decorated with garlands made from marigold which have been beautifully decorated along with artificial flowers, pink and white in colour. The decoration marks simplicity with grandeur.

The ceremony would also be witnessed by the senior officials of the district administration.

