Mahant Narendra Giri’s autopsy will be on Tuesday

Prayagraj: The post mortem of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad chief, Mahant Narendra Giri, will be done on Tuesday afternoon after which his mortal remains will be kept in the Baghambari Mutt to enable people to pay their last respect.

According to Mutt sources, the saint will be given ‘samadhi’ within the Mutt complex in the evening.

Official sources said that the post mortem would be done by a panel of doctors and the entire process would be video recorded.

An FIR was lodged at the George Town police station and it mentioned the name of his disciple Anand Giri blaming him for abetment to suicide. The FIR has been lodged under Section 306.

Anand Giri, who was taken into custody on Monday night in Haridwar, is being brought by the police to Prayagraj.

