Spread the love



















Maharashtra enters ‘Lockdown style’ curfew April 14-30



Mumbai: On anticipated lines, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced ‘lockdown’ style restrictions starting 8 p.m. on April 14, till April 30, to break the chain of the coronavirus which has gripped the state.

However, Mumbai suburban trains and city buses will continue to run, but commutes will be permitted for those in the designated ‘essential services’, he said.

“From tomorrow 8 pm, Section 144 will be imposed across Maharashtra.. From 7 a.m.-8 p.m. only essential services shall remain open. This is imperative to break the chain of the virus. Saving lives is our topmost priority,” Thackeray said in an address to the state late this evening.