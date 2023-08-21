Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in K’taka village

Shivamogga: Unidentified miscreants have vandalised a Mahatma Gandhi statue in a village in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Holehonnuru village and the police believe that the vandalisation must have taken place on Sunday night,

The statue was installed in the main junction of the village 18 years ago.

As part of its ongoing probe into the incident, the police have already started recording statements.

As of now, there has been no arrests.

