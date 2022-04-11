Mahesh Gowda Elected New President of ‘Karnataka Sangha Qatar’

Doha: “Karnataka Sangha Qatar”, a nonprofit and socio-cultural organization, KSQ is one of the active and vibrant associated organizations of the Indian Cultural Centre under the aegis of the Embassy of India, Doha, Qatar. It is also a front-runner in extending a helping hand to people in distress and the underprivileged people from Karnataka who are living in Qatar.

The association formed its New Committee for the year 2022-23. Mahesh Gowda was elected as the 13th president of Karnataka Sangha Qatar during its annual general body meeting held with large numbers on 9th April 2022 evening at 7:30 pm at the Indian Cultural Centre. Doha recently. Mr Gowda hail from Bengaluru, Karnataka, he is a very active member of the Indian community in Qatar, carries vast experience in community service working with various origination, he was the immediate past vice president of the Indian Community Benevolent forum an apex body of the Embassy of India, Doha, Qatar and ex-general secretary of Karnataka Sangha Qatar.

The other members elected for Management Committee are as below:

1. Mr Sandeep DS –Vice President

2. Mr Pradeep Kumar Dileep- General Secretary

3. Mr Ramesha KS-Treasurer

4. Mrs Susheela Sunil –Cultural Secretary

5. Mr Manjoth Suresh- Joint Cultural secretary

6. Mr Savious S Crasta-Membership & Media Coordinator

7. Mr Nileesh Ranadevi – Kannada, Environment and Benevolent Activities

8. Mr Mohan Rao – Events & Logistics Coordinator

9. Mr Zakhir Ahmed – Sports Coordinator

10. Mrs Sanjana Jeevan – Ladies & Children Activities Coordinator

Immediate Past President, Dr Sanjay Kudri thanked all members, and committee members for their wholehearted support during the last committee tenure and extended his support to the new committee led by Mr Mahesh Gowda.

Mahesh Gowda appreciated the outgoing committee and their contribution towards helping the Kannadiga people during COVID times, he briefed that more programs will be organized in the coming months, and also stressed the need to increase new members and how to build KSQ even more vibrant association. During this annual general body meeting, community leaders present were ICC Vice president Mr Subramanaya Hebbagelu, KSQ Past president & adviser board member Mr VS Mannangi, KSQ Past president & adviser board member Mr Deepak Shetty, KSQ past vice president Mr Ravishetty, ISC committee member Mr Anil Boloor, ICBF Committee member Mr Dinesh Gowda, Tulu Koota president Mr Kiran Anand, Uttara Karnataka Balaga president Mr Shashidhar Hebbal, Ex-President of SKMW Mr Abdulla Monu, Bilawa Qatar Vice president Mr Amith Poojari, Ex-ICC committee member Mr Ramachandra Shetty and many other leaders and other KSQ members of the community.

Mr PN Baburajan, President of Indian Cultural Center says “Karnataka Sangha getting young and energetic president will also benefit Indian Cultural Center and Indian community with more & active participation of KSQ during the year of celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.