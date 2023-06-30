‘Mahesh S Thimarody Misusing Family of Soujanya to Make Money’-Ex-MLA Abhyachandra Jain

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet former MLA Abhayachandra Jain said, ” Mahesh Shetty Thimarody had a bad reputation in Belthangady and is noted as a rowdy sheeter. He is misusing the family of Soujanya to make money, and he seems like the remote control of Soujanya’s family. After the CBI court acquitted Santhosh Rao in the case, he is yet again eyeing to make money using the trio as a reason. However, Dheeraj Jain, Mallik Jain and Uday Jain, who are the suspects in the Soujanya murder case have said that they are ready to come to Kanathur temple within 10 days to prove their innocence. They have challenged Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi to come to Kanathur temple also,”.

Speaking on the occasion, one of the suspects Dheeraj Jain said, “It should be noted that 19 January 2014 was finalised as the date for us three (myself, Malik Jain and Uday Jain} to visit Kanathur temple, and Thimarodi also was supposed to be there. However, a week before the said date, we received a letter from the temple, stating that due to some reasons the meeting was cancelled. But we still showed up at the temple on 19 January 2014, but Thimarody says we never showed up, which is far from the truth. Looks like he intended to only defame and spread misinformation about us three in this case. Ten days from today, we are once again ready to appear at the temple to prove our innocence, and suggest that Thimarody also should show up at the temple”

“We had undergone every probe that was needed by the CBI and the police. We were also ready for another round of probes to prove our innocence. The additional sessions court (CBI special court) in November 2016 summoned all three of us to appear before it to face trial in the case. The CBI and the police have interrogated us in every possible way, and we are surprised to know how the three of us were connected to this case. DNA test, blood test, brain mapping, lie detector and also all our call details were cross-checked as part of the investigation by CBI” added Dheeraj Jain.

Dheeraj further said, ” We were stunned to hear our names first after a year of the incident. In March 2015, we underwent the needed tests at Chennai and Bengaluru as per the procedure of the court. The court also ordered that we are not required for further investigation. But in November 2016, the CBI special court summoned the three of us to appear before it to face trial in the case, saying that we are the accused in the case. In 2021, the State High Court refused to order the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to reinvestigate the case of the death of Soujanya,”.

Mallik Jain and Uday Jain were also present on the dais during the press meeting.

