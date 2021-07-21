Spread the love



















Mahika Sharma reveals Gautam Gambhir was her ‘quarantine crush’



Mumbai: Mahika Sharma known for featuring in television series like “Police Factory”, “Ramayan”and “F.I.R.”, has finally tested negative for Covid. She has earlier visited the vaccination centre to take her first dose on June 30 and that’s when she found out that she was Covid positive and subsequently quarantined.

“I have finally tested negative, but I am still suffering from vertigo and other physical challenges. Doctors have advised me to take rest for complete recovery. I have lost around 15 to 20 kilos and my voice has slightly changed,” she says.

The actress, who started her career winning the beauty pageant Miss Teen Northeast India, reveals she has found a quarantine crush.

“Being all the time alone is boring and that too when you are single and not in a relationship. Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi was my childhood crush but now I regret it after looking at the pictures of Indian politician and former cricketer, Gautam Gambhir. He is married and I respect that but will not deny he was my quarantine crush,” said Mahika.

