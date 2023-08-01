Mahila Congress Leaders fight to Handover Bouquet to CM at MIA

Mangaluru: The Mahila Congress leaders fought in front of CM Siddaramaiah in a hurry to welcome him with a bouquet at the Mangalore International Airport on August 1.

When CM Siddaramaiah arrived at the Mangalore International Airport and the Congress leaders had gathered outside the airport to welcome him.

While CM Siddaramaiah was seated in the car, Mahila Congress President Shalet Pinto came with the garland to welcome the CM. At the same time former Mayor Kavitha Sanil also rushed to wish the CM. While Kavitha Sanil was wishing the CM, Shalet Pinto pushed aside Kavitha in front of CM.

The CM was shocked to see both the Congress leaders fighting front of him.

